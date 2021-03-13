EDMOND SANTA FE 12, ENID 1
Santa Fe 000 141 6 — 12 10 1
Enid 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
WP —Kade Shatwell, 7 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Blake Priest, 4 1/3 innings, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 strikeouts, 7 walks. Santa Fe — Cayden Brumbaugh, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run; Jase White, double, RBI; Jaxson Meadows, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, double, 2 RBI; Jake Toney, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, double; Drew Qualls, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI. Enid — Kade Goeke, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Garrett Brooks, 1-for-2, RBI; Mayberry, 1-for-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.