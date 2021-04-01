ENID 15, UNION 5
Union 400 10 — 5 5 1
Enid 823 2x — 15 11 2
WP — Mayberry, 5 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Bulleigh, 0 innings, 0 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Union — McNealy, 1-for-2, run scored; Keller, 2-for-3; Patterson, run scored; Ashlock, run scored; King, run scored; Briggs, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, double; Mueller, 1-for-2, run scored. Enid — Goeke, 2-for-2, 4 runs scored; Shull, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Brooks, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, double; Goodpasture, 2 runs scored; McCool, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Hartling, 1-for-2, RBI; Kennedy, run scored; Mayberry, 1-for-1; B. Slater, 2 runs scored; Voitik, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Carlson, run scored
