ENID 5, STILLWATER 4 (9)
Stillwater 000 310 000 — 4 8 1
Enid 002 020 001 — 5 5 4
WP — Holland, 4 innings, 5 hits, 0 R, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. LP — Coca, 3 2/3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. Stillwater — Coca, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Holliday, 2-for-4, RBI; Riley, RBI; Gundy, 1-for-2; Hutchens, 1-for-4, RBI. Enid — Goeke, run scored; Shull, 1-for-3, double, RBI; McCool, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run scored; Hartling, run scored
