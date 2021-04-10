ENID 15, PONCA CITY 5
Ponca City 401 00 — 5 9 2
Enid 227 4x — 15 10 0
WP — Percival, 1 2/3 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Branstetter, 2 1/3 innings, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts. Ponca City — Harmon, 1-for-3, run scored; Wicker, 1-for-2, run scored; Williams, 1-for-3; Stanton, 1-for-3; Hodgson, run scored, RBI; Freeman, RBI; Harbeson, 2-for-2, run scored, double, RBI; Cunningham, 2-for-3, RBI; Leonard, 1-for-1. Enid — Goeke, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Shull, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 doubles, 6 RBI; Brooks, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; McCool, run scored; Slater run scored; Kennedy, run scored; Mayberry, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, double, triple, 3 RBI; Voitik, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, RBI; Carlson, 2 runs scored, RBI
