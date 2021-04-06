ENID 12, PUTNAM CITY 1

Enid 251 013 — 12

Putnam City 001 000 — 1

WP — Kennedy, 4 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Rojas. Enid — Goeke, 3 hits, 3 runs scored; Shull, 2 doubles, triple, sac fly, 4 RBI; McCool, 3-for-3

