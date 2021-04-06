ENID 12, PUTNAM CITY 1
Enid 251 013 — 12
Putnam City 001 000 — 1
WP — Kennedy, 4 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Rojas. Enid — Goeke, 3 hits, 3 runs scored; Shull, 2 doubles, triple, sac fly, 4 RBI; McCool, 3-for-3
Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph..
Updated: April 6, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
YUKON — Please Join us to celebrate the life of Jerry L Eck April 10, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 West Metro Church of Christ 4900 S. Cemetery Road Yukon, Oklahoma 73099.
GARBER [mdash] Graveside services for Chelsea Schlichting, infant daughter of Craig and Kristal Schlichting, will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:30 pm in Union Cemetery, Billings with Pastor Travis Orr officiating. Arrangements by Anderson-Burris. www.andersonburris.com
ENID — Funeral service for Melvin Thielke, 81, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont with burial to follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
