PUTNAM CITY NORTH 5, ENID 2
PC North 000 023 0 — 5 9 1
Enid 100 001 0 — 2 3 0
WP — Fonzi, 4 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 walks, 5 strikeouts. Save — Thornton. LP — Humphrey, 4 2/3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 walks, 1 strikeout. PC North — Harrison, 1-for-4; Miller, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Shawareb, 1-for-3, run scored; Hammond, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Bradford, 2-for-2, 2 RBI, double; Fonzi, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Thornton, 1-for-3; Attebery, 1-for-4, run scored. Enid — Goeke, run scored; Shull, 1-for-3, run scored; Kennedy, 1-for-3; R. Slater, 1-for-2
