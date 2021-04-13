ENID 8, SAND SPRINGS 3
Enid 050 111 0 — 8 6 2
Sand Springs 200 100 1 — 3 6 4
WP — Kennedy 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 SO, 5 BB; Swanson 2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Enid — Goeke 2-4, 1 RBI; Shull 0-2 1 RBI; Brooks 1-4, 1 RBI; McCool 1-4, 1 RBI; Hartling 1-4; Kennedy 0-3; Mayberry 0-3; Voitik 0-2, 1 RBI; Carlson 1-3; Sand Springs — R. Rutledge 0-2; Campbell 1-4; Pennington 1-4, 2 RBI; Ornelas 0-3; Shields 1-4; Savage 0-3; Dudley 1-3; B. Rutledge 0-1; Peterman 2-3, 1 RBI;
