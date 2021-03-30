ENID 19, STILLWATER 4
Enid 00(10) 027 — 19 8 0
Stillwater 100 201 — 4 7 4
WP — Kennedy, 6 innings, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Roden, 2 innings, 5 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks. Enid — Goeke, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI; Shull, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Brooks, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; McCool, run scored, RBI; Hartling, run scored, 2 RBI; Kennedy, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Mayberry, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Voitik, 2 runs scored; Carlson, 3 runs scored. Stillwater — Hutchens, home run, 2 runs scored, RBI; Young, 1-for-3; Holliday, 2-for-3, run scored; Coca, 1-for-2, RBI; Smith, 1-for-1; Gundy, 1-for-2, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.