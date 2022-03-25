Former Enid baseball star, Oklahoma standout, and major leaguer Ray Hayward is fighting the battle of his life. Hayward is currently on life support after complications from a heart surgery on March 21.
Hayward is being treated in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hayward, a graduate of Enid High, starred at Oklahoma. Hayward, a left-handed pitcher, won 26 games at OU while hitting for a .381 average with 30 homers.
A two-time All-American as a Sooner, Hayward led the team in hitting in his freshman and senior seasons.
Hayward was the first player in Big 12 (then Big Eight) Conference history to be an All-Conference selection as a pitcher and position player in the same season, something he did in 1981 and again in 1983.
After a stellar career in Norman, Hayward was the 10th overall pick of the San Diego Padres in the 1983 draft and made his major league debut in September of 1985.
Hayward stayed in the MLB, in the majors, and in the minors until 1991, when he retired as a member of the Texas Rangers farm system.
As a pitcher, he won four games in his MLB career, and had a 6.75 ERA. Hayward is the only player from Enid to make it to the majors as of writing and was the first player from Enid to make it to the minors, paving a way for other players to achieve their diamond dreams.
Currently, Hayward coaches at Texas Tech, where he is a special assistant to their head coach. Hayward also coached at OU, and was a scout for the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers.
"We played together," said Bill Mayberry, director of the David Allen Memorial Ballpark. "He as younger than me. I think you can say, without dispute, that Ray has been the best baseball player to come out of Enid."
"I was a senior in 1978 and Ray was a junior, we played in high school together and in American Legion ball," said Scott Pendleton, groundskeeper at David Allen. "We could never beat Woodward in Legion baseball, they were loaded. They had a lefty, Don Carmen, who was a top-ten pick out of high school. We played at Failing in the postseason at it was Hayward against Carmen and we beat them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.