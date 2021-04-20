ENID 14, PC WEST 3
Enid 810 14 — 14 15 0
PCW 100 02 — 3 4 3
WP — Mayberry, 4 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts. LP — Gresham 1 1/3 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. Enid — Goeke, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI; Shull, 3-for-3, run scored, home run, 4 RBI; Brooks, triple, run scored; Hartling, 2 triples, RBI; Goodpasture, 2 runs scored; Mayberry, 1-for-3, run scored; Voitik, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Humphrey, 2-for-4, run scored; Carlson, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored. Putnam City West — Byers, 1-for-1, run scored; Estrada, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Gresham, run scored; Roberts, run scored
