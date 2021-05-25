ENID BLUE 14, CLINTON 4

Clinton 201 010 — 4 3 0

Enid 300 083 — 14 7 0

WP — Shull. Enid — Shull grand slam homer; B. Slater, 2-RBI single; R. Slater, 2-RBI single

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you