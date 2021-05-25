ENID BLUE 14, CLINTON 4
Clinton 201 010 — 4 3 0
Enid 300 083 — 14 7 0
WP — Shull. Enid — Shull grand slam homer; B. Slater, 2-RBI single; R. Slater, 2-RBI single
ENID — A Graveside service for Brenda Matthews will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Enid Cemetery. Services are directed by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
LAHOMA — Graveside service for Jimmie H. Prochaska, age 87, of Lahoma is Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10:30 am at Good Hope Cemetery of Helena with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Services are provided by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID — The memorial service for Timothy J. Crowley, 80 year-old Enid resident is 1:30PM Saturday, May 29. 2021 in the First Baptist Church of Enid under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.