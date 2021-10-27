An emergency water outage is in effect on Garriott from South Harding to the Sunset Plaza Shopping Mall to allow crews to repair a service line.
Service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. today.
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph..
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 5:31 pm
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
Funeral services for Elsie Mae Shipley will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Bible Baptist Church. Interment is in Alva Cemetery. Visitation with family Thursday evening 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.
Funeral service for Dutch Kimmell, 90, will be Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in United Methodist Church, Covington. Burial follows in Covington Cemetery. Visitation with family Thursday 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
Memorial Services celebrating Monna Lainson, 73, of Enid, are pending. Complete cremation care is under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Funeral Services celebrating Roger Armstrong, will be held 10:00 A.M. Today, October 27, 2021 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
