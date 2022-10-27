The Emergency Drought Commission met on Oct. 3, and directed an additional $5 million be added to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share program.
State Senator Roland Peterson said, “This is in addition to the current $3 million in emergency drought cost-share funds already available.” All 77 Oklahoma counties will share the funds distributed by local Conservation Districts. This will amount to approximately $103,000.
The Drought Commission met again on Oct. 17 and made significant changes to the program.
They made the program available retroactively for pond clean out and new rural water tap projects started on or after June 11, 2022. They increased maximum payments to $7500 allowing producers of livestock used to support a family to apply. The requirement for drought condition certification for individual properties was dropped.
The Emergency Drought Commission consists of Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Water Resources Board Director Julie Cunningham and Oklahoma Conservation Commission Executive Director Trey Lam.
In an emergency legislative session, an additional $20 million in emergency drought funds was appropriated to help with the devastating effects of the drought.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report shows 100 percent of Oklahoma in some level of drought, including 99.66 percent in Severe to Exceptional Drought. More specifically, 85.65 is in Extreme to Exceptional Drought compared to only 2.87 percent just three months ago. The last time Oklahoma had a full 100 percent of the state in some form of drought was March 26, 2013, according to State Climatologist Gary McManus.
Funds will continue to be allocated to Districts with highest demand: No later than Dec. 12, 2022.
JanLee Rowlett, Deputy Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry said, “This year has proven a tough one for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers dealing with historic drought in all regions of the state. We appreciate the Governor and Legislature providing relief to our producers to help them continue to grow food and fiber for the world now and in the future,”
Producers can contact their local Conservation District for more information on the program: To find your local Conservation District, please go to https://conservation.ok.gov/conservation-district-directory/
