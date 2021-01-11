Enid's wrestlers will begin a busy week Tuesday when the No. 15-ranked Plainsmen visit No. 8 Yukon for a 7 p.m. dual.
The Millers have a 5-1 dual record compared to Enid's 2-1. Yukon is coming off a 40-39 win over No. 7 Edmond Memorial Thursday.
The Plainsmen are coming off a ninth-place finish at the Larry Wilkey (Jenks) Invitational last week. EHS had four placers — Chance Davis, 170, first; Daigen Gibbens, 160, fifth; Carlos Alvarado 195, fifth; and Johnny Villa, 182, sixth. Zach Fortner (120) and Stephen Brooks (138) came within one win of the medal round.
Enid will host Putnam City at 7 p.m. Thursday for its Senior Night before going to the Sapulpa-Sand Springs Tournament Friday and Saturday.
