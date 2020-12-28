Enid's wrestlers will be getting their first major look at Eastern competition Wednesday and Thursday when the Plainsmen go to the Glenpool Warrior Classic. Competition is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. both days.
The field includes Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Del City, Durant, Enid, Fort Gibson, Glenpool, Jay, Jenks, McAlester, Owasso, Plainview, Sapulpa, Tahlequah and Union.
Jenks, Owasso, Sapulpa and Union are expected to be among Enid's competition at the regional tournament in February. Those matches could have an impact on regional seeding.
"That's always in the back of your mind,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland. "You want to set your team up to see certain teams throughout the year so you can get some possibilities of seeding during the regular season. It will be a pretty decent tournament for us.
The Plainsmen were fourth at the Norman Invitational on Dec. 19. The tournament gave Holland and his staff plenty of video to study.
"We got to see what we need to work on from here and move forward,'' Holland said.
Specifically, the Plainsmen have been working on moves while on top to get opponents on their back and receive near fall points.
"We are riding guys better,'' Holland said, "but we're trying to find those moves to get a guy turn onto his back and get the near fall points. That's something we hit quite a bit this week.''
The tournament will have the traditional tournament bracket instead of a pool which they had at Norman. Wrestlers will be guaranteed only two matches.
Daigen Gibbens won the 182-pound title at Norman while EHS had five seconds — Hector Perez, 103; Jonathan White, 145; Chance Davis, 170; Tyler Holland, 182; and Carlos Alvarado, 195. Payton Zweifel, 113 and Seth Melvin, 285, took thirds.
"We did a lot of good things at Norman,'' said coach Holland. "I wished we would have performed better in the finals. There are quite a few little things that we need to keep working on but we'll get there.''
Coach Holland said his team's conditioning "still needs a little work, but it's early in the season. We're doing a lot of stadium steps. Everbody is in about the same shape as everybody else.''
Attendance in practice has been good during the holidays.
The lineup will have Perez and Kevin Ashline, 106; Zweifel, 113; Zach Fortner, 120; Jason Pearson, 126; Steven Brooks, 138; White, 145; Leslie Fortner, 152; Michael Woolsey and Dylan Baker, 160; Davis and Brady Conder, 170; Gibbens, 182; Alvarado,195 and Melvin, 285.
"I think we'll have some good (individual) seeds definitely,'' said coach Holland.
Holland said the wrestlers have not had anyone test positive for Covid 19.
"They are doing a good job of wearing masks and doing what they are supposed to do,'' he said. "We're keeping everything clean and wiped down and santized. Knock on wood and hope nothing comes up.''
The Plainsmen will host Norman and Edmond Santa Fe at the new EHS gym Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.