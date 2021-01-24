YUKON, Okla.— Enid’s Chance Davis earned outstanding wrestler honors in taking the 170-pound championship at the Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament Saturday.
Davis, a defending state champion, defeated retuning state placer Jaxon Randall of Edmond North, 3-2 in the finals for his 25th straight win. He is now 29-1 overall.
Teammate Johnny Villa won the 182-pound championship while Carlos Alvarado was second at 195.
Davis used a first period takedown and a third period escape to beat Randall for the second time this season. He had reached the finals by pinning Lance Eubanks of Norman in 2:11 and James Hayes of Edmond North in 1:37 and getting an injury default from Zeke Coleman of Choctaw in the semifinals.
The award was voted by tournament coaches.
“That’s good recognition for him,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “That shows the respect the coaches have for him. That (win over Randall) was real big. It was a real exciting match.’’
Villa took his first tournament title of the season by pinning returning state placer Chandler Holman of Choctaw in 4:22. He reached the finals by pinning Tyler Garrett of Putnam City West in 34 seconds, beating Ian Jones of Westmoore, 6-3; pinning Cole Carroll of Edmond Memorial in 3:14 and decisioning Brayden Gilky of Collinsville, 11-5 in the semifinals.
“Johnny getting a pin in the finals over a returning state placer will help his future seeding,’’ Holland said. “Johnny is looking better on his feet. He is working tough on top, keeping guys broken down and their legs in.’’
Villa is now 21-5 overall.
Alvarado lost a 9-4 decision to Coal Madison of Guthrie in the 195 finals. He pinned his way to the championship match, flattening Blaze Baxter of Putnam City West in 3:46; Aydin Spencer of Norman in 3:03; and Corey Monroe of Choctaw in 3:12.
“He was looking pretty good,’’ Holland said.
Brady Conder was eighth at 170 while Trinit Zweifel was ninth at 152. The Plainsmen were 10th overall with 150 points.
“We have been talking to the kids about finishing the season strong,’’ Holland said. “Today was a good opportunity for us to work on and improve our technique and get some more film on guys. We’re taking it one day at a time and keep getting better every day in the room.’’
The Plainsmen will go to Stillwater for a dual on Tuesday.
