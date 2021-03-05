Enid High's track teams will open the season Saturday with a meet at Putnam City West. The meet will start at 9:30 a.m.
Both Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears and Pacers coach Steve Bloom are happy to be competing again after having the 2020 season cut off after two indoor and one outdoor meet because of the Covid 19 crisis.
"I'm really excited,'' Sears said. "The boys are excited. They have been working hard ever since I got out of football. We're just aiming for some good times and built off of those times for our next meet.''
"Our sprinters, throwers and jumpers have not been able to compete in over a year so it will be interesting to see how the kids perform,'' Bloom said. "Hopefully, we'll see good times, throws and jumps. It's nice to be back, but it's difficult to tell where we are right now because we have lost so more practice time because of the weather.''
EHS will go to Moore next Friday.
