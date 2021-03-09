The Moore track meet being moved up from Friday to Wednesday wasn't a problem for Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears.
"It was kind of thrusted on us, but we're ready to run,'' Sears said. "Anywhere they tell us to go, we'll be there.''
Sears plans to take some 25 athletes to give as many as possible a chance to compete. EHS had three seconds at Putnam City West Saturday — J.J. Wheeler, 110 hurdles; Maxwell Smith, 400 and the 1,600 relay of Jerod Lara, Ruben Daniels, Cayious Larry and Smith.
"We just want to improve,'' Sears said. "We want to throw some of those young guys into the fire.''
The Enid girls will be running all four relays for the first time. Mya Rodriguez won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles at Putnam City West.
"We picked up several new girls this week so we're anxious to see how they will do,'' said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. "Mya had a great meet and we had some really good times. We're ready to see how much we improve from last week and what we need to concentrate on over spring break and meets afterwards.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.