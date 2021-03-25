Enid's track teams will be in action for the first time since spring break when the Pacers and Plainsmen go to the Choctaw Invitational.
Mya Rodriguez is coming off a second place finish in the 100 hurdles and a third in the 300 hurdles at Moore on March 10. Maxwell Smith was third in the 400 for the boys.
“I told the boys if they compete to the best of their ability, winning will take care of itself,'' Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears said. “We had a lot of boys work out over spring break so we're pretty excited to go. This is a varsity meet only so we will have speed up but we will be up to the task.''
“We're excited to run again,'' said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “We have changed up our lineup in all four relays so we want to see how we do there. We will have some girls running in their first meet so we'll how they will do.''
