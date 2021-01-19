EDMOND — Enid's girls and boys swam away from the competition in repeating as Oklahoma Big 8 Conference swimming champions at the Mitch Park YMCA Wednesday.
The Plainsmen had six of the eight individual champions and won two or three relays in outdistancing Ponca City, 448-292 for the boys championship.
The Pacers had only one individual champion but won two relays and solid depth in beating out Choctaw, 467-313 for the girls title.
"We did amazingly well,'' said Enid coach Lyndsay Watts. "We almost had all personal bests. It's a really good jumping off point for us going into the postseason. We like doing it for Enid High ... to give the other students something to be proud of.''
Watts attributed the titles to the partnership with the Aquatic Club of Enid whose coaches Samuel and Asa Stewart serve as assistants. Samuel Stewart has worked with Watts for six years. Asa is a first-year assistant.
"They have been the feeder program for us,'' she said. "Our kids go through there early to have the skills to reach success in high school. We're very blessed to have those two.''
Cade Couchman, 100 butterfly, 55.03 and 100 back, 58.37; and Dane Griffin, 200 individual medley, 2:12.55 and 500 free, 5:29.23 were double individual winners for the Plainsmen. Luke Denney won the 50 free in 23.50 and Jaziel Estrada won the 100 breast in 1:11.69. Denney was second in the 100 free in 52.96.
Griffin, Couchman and Denney teamed with Stratton Mantz to win the 200 medley relay in 1:48.83 and with Estrada to win the 200 free relay in 1:34.61.
Griffin an Couchman, who transferred into EHS last fall, have played a major part in changing the mentality of the program from a novice to a more competitive nature, Watts said.
"They are serious about competition and serious about their training,'' Watts said. "They know what it takes to be a winner and it has influenced the other swimmers. I think Luke and Dane have put in more work than any swimmer in the state. They go in the mornings to lift to get better and faster. Luke was just a first-year swimmer last year but he has dedicated himself to be competitive at this level.''
Estrada, Watts said,"gets after every day ... he is just a dream kid to coach.''
Elsa Stewart, a double individual winner a year ago, was the Pacers' lone individual champion taking the 100 free in 59.87. She was second in the 200 free in 2:12.37.
She teamed with Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Sydney Rogers and Daniella Sanchez to take the 200 medley relay in 2:09.97 and with Jordan Pierce, Sanchez and Mendoza-Lara to win the 200 free relay in 1:52.75.
"Elsa was pretty dominating,'' Watts said. "She didn't win the 200 but she had her best time. She was a body length behind coming into the last 50 yards and was barely touched out. She really ran down that girl. It was a fun race to watch.''
Other seconds for the girls were Emani Paschal, 100 fly, 1:29.58; KaDynce Brochu, 500 free, 6:03.40; Mendoza-Lara, 100 breast, 1:26.12 and the 400 free relay of Brochu, Kelsey Martin, Pierce and Rogers. Taking thirds were Sanchez, 200 IM, 2:45.62; Pierce, 500 free, 28.14; Martin, 100 butterfly, 1:31.83; Rogers, 100 free, 1:00.40; and Brochu, 100 breast, 1:26.12
"Our depth was the key,'' Watts said. "We won only one individual race, but we still won by a landslide. That takes us back again to ACE for feeding our program with experience.''
Other seconds for the boys were Weston Stewart, 100 butterfly, 1:05.37 and 500 free, 5:37.18. Cody Higbee, Weston Johnson, Weston Stewart and Brian Higbee were an unofficial second in the 200 free relay in 2:01.03 (points didn't count towards team title).
EHS got thirds from Mantz, 200 free, 2:07.17 and Weston Johnson, 100 breast, 1:12.01.
"Everyone that won today was expected to win,'' Watts said. "That might sound a little arrogant but we knew we would go in and win a lot of events. We had the talent and we did the work. Our depth is making us more competitive than we have been before.''
The swimmers will be off until the regional championships Feb. 6. The regional format has been changed from having preliminaries on Friday and finals on Saturday to a timed finals.
"We have nothing but momentum from here on,'' Watts said. "We have practice hard until now, but we'll start backing off for regionals.''
