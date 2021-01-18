Enid's boys and girls are favored to repeat their championships for Tuesday's Oklahoma Big Eight Conference swim meets at Edmond's Mitch Park.
A year ago, the Pacers finished almost 200 points ahead of Putnam City North for the girls title. The Plainsmen won the boys title by 40 points (377-337) over Putnam City.
Ponca City has been added to the field this year and could be the biggest roadblock for an EHS sweep.
Enid coach Lyndsay Watts speaks with confidence fueled by being the top seed in 11 of the 22 events overall.
"We're looking phenomenal,'' she said before practice Monday. "We're really excited for the postseason.''
Watts admits with the team being sidelined almost a month by COVID-19 restrictions that the championship season (conference, regionals and state) has "snuck up on us.'
But those restrictions have not had a negative affect on the team.
"We're exactly where we thought we would be at this point of the season,'' Watts said. "If we were not put out for a month, we would be far ahead of where we are now. It's been an amazing season. We have had a few additions that have made all the difference in the world in the mentality of our team. It's shifted so much ... it's gone from a novice mentality to being truly competitive on the part of our swimmers.''
The girls return three individual championships from last year — Daniella Sanchez, 100 butterfly and Elsa Stewart, 200 free and 500 free. Both were parts of winning 400 free and 200 medley relays.
The boys return two individual winners — Cody Higbee, 500 free and Jaziel Estrada, 100 free.
Girls No. 1 seeds are the 200 medley relay (Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Sydney Rogers, Sanchez and Stewart); Stewart, 200 and 100 free; and Sanchez, 100 butterfly.
Boys No. 1 seeds are the 200 medley relay (Statton Mantz, Dane Griffin, Cade Couchman and Luke Denney); Griffin, 200 IM and 500 free ; Denney, 50 free; Couchman, 100 fly and 100 back; and the 400 free relay of Griffin, Estrada, Denney and Couchman.
Enid's boys are seeded 1-2-3 (Griffin, Weston Stewart and Brian Higbee) in the 500 free.
"That's pretty impressive,'' Watts said.
Stewart and Denney were Enid's lone individual state qualifiers last year, but Watts said she expects at least six or seven this season.
She attributes part of this season's success to newcomers such as Chisholm transfer Couchman, Georgia move-in Griffin and freshmen such as Mendoza-Lara, Noah Johnson, Ariel Stikkers and Weston Stewart.
Watts said she hasn't decided what Stewart would swim at regionals or state. She said she would monitor results from other conference meets.
The entire boys and girls teams will swim at conference.
"We use our conference meet as an additional opportunity to get excited about the postseason,'' Watts said. "We are not resting (tapering) for this meet. We're working to get through it.''
Some of the swimmers have put in as many as 22-plus hours of week in the pool, which Watts also attributes for the team success.
"That's more hours than some people put in on their part-time jobs,'' she said. "We have worked hard for our success. It's fun to win meets even when you're not rested.''
That work ethic could be seen Saturday when Enid had a workout before going to a meet at Yukon.
"We are really tired, but that's part of swimming,'' Watts said. "When you swim fast when you're tired, you're going to be crazy fast when they rest for regionals and state.''
