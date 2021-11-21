ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Hudson Plummer earned “Swimmer of the Meet” honors as both EHS swim teams won their home meet against Putnam City North and Guymon at the Denny Price Family YMCA on Friday, Nov. 20.
The relay team of Kade Couchman, Luke Denney, Dane Griffin and Weston Stewart set a new school record in the boys 200-yard relay with a finals time of 1:30.27. The Pacers also took home first place in the 200-yard relay with a finals time of 1:53.42. The team consisted of Gabby Lara-Mendoza, KaDynce Brochu, Elsa Stewart and Jordan Pierce.
EHS finished first in all three relay events on both the boys and the girls side. The two teams finished with a combined total team score of 870, with Guymon coming in second at 578.
Plummer, a freshman, was given the honor after dropping 17 seconds off his personal best in the 100-yard butterfly with a finals time of 1:23.57. Denney took first in the event, coming in at 1:03.21.
