ENID, Okla. — The EHS boys swimming team continued its strong start to the season by taking down two school records in the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay at Denny Price Family YMCA.
Both records have stood for decades according to EHS head coach Lyndsay Watts. The Plainsmen defeated Yukon and Ponca City at the meet, which was the team’s first at home this season. Both relay teams consisted of Dane Griffin, Weston Stewart, Luke Denney and Kade Couchman.
Denney also finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a finals time of 23.66. Griffin took home first in the 100-yard butterfly and Couchman took top honors in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Pacers finished second in the meet, defeating Ponca City, but coming up short to Yukon. Gabby Lara-Mendoza won the 100-yard backstroke with a finals time of 1:13.38. The relay team of KaDynce Brochu, Shyann Kissinger, Elsa Stewart and Jordan Pierce won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.76.
Kissinger also won the 500-yard freestyle with a finals time of 5:16.54. Brochu’s 100-yard freestyle time of 59.94 was nearly five-seconds faster than the next closest competitor.
The EHS swim team will be back in action on Friday, when they host Putnam City North and Guymon at Denny Price Family YMCA at 5:30 p.m.
