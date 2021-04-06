Enid News & Eagle
BROKEN ARROW — Taylor Stotts took third at No. 2 singles to highlight Enid’s girls’ day at the Broken Arrow Invitational tennis tournament.
Stotts was 2-1 for the day, beating Julia Spaulding of Edmond Memorial, 6-1, 6-4 for third.
“Taylor had a couple of big wins,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “She played really well today.’’
Alexa Garcia lost in the first round at No. 1 singles but won her last two matches to take fifth.
Crystal Archer and Hannah Brinley were sixth at No. 1 doubles. They were forced to injury default the consolation finals after Archer suffered an ankle injury. Rogers said she will be out for a few days but “should be fine’’ for the future.
Madison Nickels and Alyssa Wall were seventh at No. 2 doubles, winning the seventh-place match to be 1-2 for the day.
“I thought that we improved with every match,’’ Rogers said. “We’re getting there.’’
The boys will go Tuesday with lineup of Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles; and Jacob Handing and Hugo Carrillo, No. 2 doubles.
