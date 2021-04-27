6A Slow Pitch Regional
SOUTHMOORE 14, ENID 1
Enid 001 0 — 1 5 4
Southmoore 714 2x — 14 13 0
WP — Gleim. LP — Clardy. Enid — Robinson, 1-for-2, run scored, home run, RBI; Henry, 2-for-2; Patterson, 1-for-2; Barwick, 1-for-2. Southmoore — Bradshaw, double; Maples, double and home run; Edwards, triple; Hernandez, home run
SOUTHMOORE 12, ENID 0
Enid 000 0 — 0 2 1
Southmoore 642 x — 12 10 1
WP — Gleim. LP —Sutton. Enid — Bezdicek, 1-for-2; Layton, 1-for-1. Southmoore — Fanning, home run; Lightfoot, home run; Hernandez, home run; Maples, home run
Enid finishes the season at 17-19.
