PERKINS-TRYON 26, ENID 17
Enid 332 333 — 17 22 1
P-T (12)12 164 — 26 26 2
WP — Jones. LP — Stanley. Enid — Robinson, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, double, home run; Bezdicek, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, double, 2 home runs, 3 RBI; Henry, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI; Stovall, 2-for-3, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Withey, 1-for-4, home run, 3 RBI; Sutton, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, home run. P-T — M. Kastl, double, 3 runs scored, RBI; A. Brown, home run, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI; Larson, home run, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; Shipp, 2 home runs, 3 runs scored, 8 RBI; Wolfe, home run, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.