OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s soccer teams opened the season with a sweep of Putnam City Tuesday with the girls winning, 2-1 and the boys, 3-0.
“It was awesome,” said Enid coach Craig Liddell. “We were pumped.”
The girls’ game was tied 0-0 at halftime, but EHS was able to get goals from Cassidy Fitzgerald and Mia Yearin.
Yearin scored the first goal from 23 yards out unassisted. Fitzgerald’s goal was assisted by Merlee Schoellenbarger.
“We were able to make some changes in the second half,” Liddell said. “We made a couple of personnel changes and did some tactical work. The girls did a great job of taking over the game.”
Goalkeeper Hanna Brinley had two saves.
The boys scored all three of their goals in the second half — Giovanni Lupercio with 20 minutes to go, Brandon Garcia on a penalty kick with 16 minutes to go and a goal by Jared Vega with 30 seconds to go.
“The boys played some nice possession soccer,” Liddell said. “We held off their pressure the first 10 minutes (of the second half) and took over the game.’’
Goaltender Oliver Castellanos had four “great saves,’’ Liddell said.
EHS will host Lawton Eisenhower in a 5:30 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
