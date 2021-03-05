Tyler Holland will be on the mound when the winless Enid baseball team hosts Woodward at noon Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen, 0-2, were swept by Bartlesville, 4-3 and 3-0 Monday and Tuesday. They struck out 14 times in the second game.
Woodward, 1-0, is coming off a 12-2 win over Guymon.
That will be the start of a busy day of baseball at David Allen.
NOC Enid, 5-3 and winners of five of their last six games, will host Northeast Nebraska Community College at 7. They will meet North Central Missouri at noon at Failing Field on the NOC Enid campus. Northeast Nebraska and North Central Missouri play at 4 at David Allen.
The Jets and Northeast Nebraska will play at doubleheader at noon Sunday.
Piercen Mcelyea will pitch the noon game Saturday with Wyatt Sellers throwing the 7 p.m. game. Jaron DeBerry and Thomas Kuykendall are scheduled to pitch Sunday.
"We feel like we're headed in the right direction,'' said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. "We'll handle us and let the game of baseball tell us what to do.''
