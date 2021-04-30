OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s boys swept all four titles while the girls had one championship and three runner-up in sweeping the championships at the Oklahoma Big 8 Conference Tennis Tournament Friday.
Boys champions were Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Cooper Reinhardt and Mason Feightner, No. 1 doubles; and Parker Phillips and Jacob Handing, No. 2 singles.
Alexa Garcia was the No. 1 girls singles champion. They had three seconds — Alyssa Wall, No. 2 singles; Hannah Brinley and Crystal Archer, No. 1 doubles; and Madison Nickels and Cheyenne Gill, No. 2 doubles.
“It felt good to get everybody in the finals,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “I was very happy with how we played. We got some big wins before regionals (girls Monday and boys May 10).’’
Baker beat Bryton Buckaloo of Choctaw, 6-1, 6-0 in the finals while Heitfeld beat Tyler Tran of Putnam City North, 6-3, 6-1. Feightner and Reinhardt beat a Choctaw team, 6-2, 6-4 and Phillips and Handing defeated a Putnam City North team, 6-2, 6-2.
“These boys have worked hard,’’ Rogers said. “They deserve this. We have a good team.’’
Garcia beat Winnie Du of Putnam City North, 6-0, 6-0 in the finals. Wall fell to Delaney Holt of Putnam City North. Both doubles teams lost to Choctaw teams — Brinley and Archer, 6-2, 6-2 and Archer and Nickels, 6-1, 6-0.
“We feel pretty good about the girls going into regionals,’’ Rogers said.
