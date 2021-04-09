Enid's boys and girls tennis teams will have a change of pace Saturday when they go to the Union Team Tournament.
The tournament has a dual team format (No. 1 and No. 2 boys and girls singles and No. 1 and No. 2 boys and girls doubles) instead of individual competition. If the teams are tied, a mixed doubles match will be used as a tiebreaker.
Eight teams will be in the field in a bracket format. First round losers go to the consolation side.
Bryce Baker, Kaden Heitfeld, Mason Feightner, Cooper Reinhardt, Jacob Handing, Bryce Nehring and Carter Reinhardt make up the boys lineup. Alexa Garcia, Taylor Stotts, Hannah Brinley, Madison Nickels, Cheyenne Gill, Madelyn Goins and Caitlyn Stotts make up the girls.
Enid coach Wade Rogers said he can switch up the lineups every match.
“It's different,'' he said. “It's a fun tournament.''
