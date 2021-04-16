Enid’s scheduled baseball game at Heritage Hall Saturday has been canceled.
The Plainsmen had looked forward to the matchup with the 15-4 4A Chargers, whom they had scrimmaged in the preseason.
“There’s nothing we can do about it,’’ said EHS coach Brad Gore. “We just have to get ready for Monday.’’
EHS will be hosting District 6A-4 foe Putnam City West at 6 p.m. Monday in its final district series of the season. The Pllainsmen are 15-11 overall and 6-6 in district while the Patriots are 0-12 and 2-26.
The two teams will play at Putnam West on Tuesday.
The Plainsmen are in fifth place in the District 6A-4 standings, one game behind Bartlesville (7-5). The Bruins hold the tiebreaker having swept EHS in the district series. Bartlesville faces third-place Stillwater (9-3) in its final series.
“This is another district matchup that we need to win to get us where we need to go in the end,’’ Gore said.
