OKLAHOMA CITY — Both of Enid's entries — Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels had short days at the Class 6A state tennis tournament Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis.
Garcia, the No. 7 seed overall, fell to Emma Turner of Deer Creek Edmond, 6-1, 6-2 in the consolation quarterfinals, falling a win short of a top eight finish.
Unseeded Gill and Nickels lost to Union's Scarlett Elizondo and Savanna Rogers, 6-2, 6-1 in the consolation quarterfinals.
“It kind of went against us today,'' said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “It happens. It's a tough tournament. Things didn't go our way today.''
Garcia had beaten Turner in their last match at the Union Tournament. She finished the season at 22-14.
“It went back and forth with them all year,'' Rogers said. “Alexa won the last time. It was Turner's time today.''
Gill and Nickels finished the season at 6-9.
“I thought they played well overall,'' Rogers said. “They could have improved a little bit, but they played the best they could.
“It was good that both divisions made it to the second day of the tournament. I hope we can do that again next week (at boys state).''
The boys process will start on Monday at the regional tournament at Bixby where EHS will be paired with the host Spartans, Broken Arrow, Midwest City, Moore, Owasso, Stillwater, Southmoore and Westmoore.
The top four finishers in each division will quaify for state Friday and Saturday at the Tennis Center.
The Plainsmen will have the same lineup that won all four divisions in taking the recent Oklahoma Big Eight Conference championship at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
EHS will go with Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles; and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips, No. 2 doubles.
“The conference championship definitely gives us momentum,'' Rogers said. “I think we have a good chance of qualifying all four spots. They all should be seeded at least four or five and if they are seeded fifth, they will get a chance to play the No. 4 seed. I think we should have a really good tournament.''
