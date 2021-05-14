OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid's Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld remained alive after the first day of the Class 6A state boys tennis tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Friday.
Both of Enid's doubles teams — Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips, No. 2 were eliminated in the first round of consolations.
Baker, the No. 7 seed, beat Tony Morina of Bartlesville, 6-2, 6-3 before falling to No. 2 seed Ashwin Chandrasekar of Union, 6-0, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. He will face Evan Ivester of Deer Creek Edmond at 8 a.m. Saturday in the consolation quarterfinals. The winner will be assured of a top eight finish.
“Bryce pushed the Union kid to the edge in the second set,'' said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “He played really well.''
Baker is now 19-10.
Heitfeld fell to No. 1 seed Christian Pensavalle of Jenks, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, but came back to beat Jackson Gwartney of Deer Creek Edmond, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of consolations. He will face Chris Do of Mustang in the consolation quarters at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“Kaden just got a bad draw,'' Rogers said. “Pensavalle is a tough kid. It was good to see Kaden bounce back and get to Saturday.''
Heitfeld is now 20-9.
Rogers said both of his singles palyers have “winable'' matches Saturday morning. If they win, they could get as high as fifth if they could win their next two matches.
“That would be a good finish for them,'' Rogers said of the two seniors. “It would give us something to look forward to next year.''
Handing and Phillips lost a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 heartbreaker to Muskogee's Carter Hudspeth and Gavin Winn in the consolations after losing to No. 7 seed Jacob Cumpton and Garrett Wolfe of Edmond Santa Fe, 6-3, 6-2. Cumpton is the son of ex-Acer star Stacy Baker Cumpton, who won a doubles title at EHS.
“That match with Muskogee could have gone either way,'' Rogers said. “If just a couple of more balls had drop in for us than for them, it's a different story.''
Handing and Phillips finished with a 10-6 record.
Feightner and Reinhardt fell to No. 5 seed Kevin Gannon and Nolan Hance of Union, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round and to No. 4 seed Kevin Nguyen and Steven Nguyen of Edmond Santa Fe, 6-0, 7-5 in consolations. The Santa Fe team was upset in the first round.
“There was a bunch of bad luck mixed in there for them,'' Rogers said.
Feightner and Reinhardt finished with a 9-11 record.
OBA's Ryan Petka remained alive in the Class 4A No. 1 singles.
Petka fell to No. 1 seed Aiden Robinson of Cascia Hall, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round but came back to beat Hunter Skaggs of Clinton, 6-1, 6-1 in consolations. He will face Enre Boshoff of Regent Prep in an 8 a.m. elimination match Saturday. If he wins, he would be assured of finishing in the top eight.
“He played galliantly against the kid from Cascia Hall,'' said OBA coach Daniel Cummings. “We were happy he got a game off him. He was on fire that second match. He was nailing his serves and doing everything right. We're very confident he can win that first match Saturday.''
Holden Caldwell and Jackson Morgan, the No. 1 doubles team, was elimianated after going 0-2 for the day. They fell to No. 1 seed Hunter Henry and Gannon Murray of Cascia Hall, 6-0, 6-0 in the first and lost a three-setter to Anadarko's James Coombes and Braden Hill, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in consolations.
“They hit some awesome shots today,'' Cummings said. “They were on a roll with Holden's serve and Jackson's slice forehand.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.