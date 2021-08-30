The EHS cross country team competed at the Mustang Broncos Harrier Invitational Saturday evening for its second 5K of the season.
The event started at 8:30 and 9 p.m., and was the program’s first time ever competing in a night race according to head coach Steve Bloom. Blake Jensen led the way for the Plainsmen, improving on his time from last week by almost 18 seconds to finish 118th among all runners with a time of 21:16.66.
Freshman Camryn Gantt didn’t run in the Plainsmen’s first 5K last week at Edmond-Deer Creek, and finished two spots behind Jensen with a time of 21:27.06. Senior Cooper Reinhardt slashed over a minute off last week’s performance, finishing in 21:36.44. Freshman Hudson Plummer also had a big improvement from last week’s meet with a time of 22:04.74.
Enid finished with a total time of 1:48:24.95 and placed 17th overall. Its total time just over a minute faster than last week, but its five fastest runners each finished with a time of 22:05.00 or better.
The Pacers turned in a slightly slower performance than last week, but several runners still improved.
Junior Sarah Bonebrake placed 79th and led the Pacers with a time of 25:12.11. Senior Kaylea Maxey was the team’s sixth-fastest time last week, but shaved nearly a minute of her total time, to finish in 26:07.57.
EHS will be at the Carl Albert meet starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
