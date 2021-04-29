Enie News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Enid boys and girls both finished third at the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference track meets at Putnam City West High School Thursday.
The Plainsmen had three individual champions — Ruben Daniels, 3,200 (10:01.82) and 1,600 (4:44.16) and Donovan Rieman, shot put (48-5 1/2).
The Pacers were 1-2-3 in the 100 hurdles (Laura Powell, 17.95; Mya Rodriguez, 18.42; and Yeeun Lee, 18.47) and 2-3-4 in the 300 hurdles (Rodriguez, 50.72; Powell, 50.73 and Lee, 54.46).
“I thought we did pretty good,’’ said EHS boys coach Kareem Sears. “We had a lot of PRs and got a lot of hardware.’’
“All the girls ran great today,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom.
Daniels teamed with Jared Lara, Willem Johnson and Noah Voth to finish second in the 3,200 relay (8:41.34).
He withdrew from the 800 meters.
“A lot of the guys he wanted to run against in the 800 decided not to run,’’ Sears said. “The results speak for themselves. He was third in those events as a freshman two years ago. It shows all the hard work he’s put in.’’
Riemann was the first Plainsmen to even place in the shot put in the last 15 years at the meet.
“He was really pumped,’’ Sears said. “When you see a kid that excited, it gets you pumped, too. We’re seeing the results of all of his hard work.’’
J.J. Wheeler was second in the 110 hurdles (16.31)
Maxwell Smith was third in both the 400 (53.5) and 200 (23.69). Brian Higbee was third in the 800 (2:11.50) and sixth in the 1,600 (4:58.20). Luke Rauh was fifth in the long jump (18-7).
Bloom said the girls dominance in the hurdles was a prime example of their hard work.
“It was a great tuneup for the regionals next week,’’ he said. “The push each other in practice. They are always neck to neck.’’
Lauren Simpson was third in the long jump (15-5).
Other EHS individual placers were Kaylea Maxey, fifth, 3,200, 14:10.29; Leslie Almaraz, 3,200, 15:53.39; and Jayden Parker, fifth, discus, 82-0.
Sarah Wong, Sarah Bonebreak, Christa Carr and Megan Poggenpohl were second in the 3,200 relay in 11:51.06.
The Pacer 1,600 relay of Megan Poggenpohl, Wong, Brianna Clayton and Avery Sampson were third in 4:33.56.
Enid was sixth in both the 800 (1:56.66) and 400 (54.12) relays.
“The relay handoffs were really good,’’ Bloom said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.