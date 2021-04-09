ENID 7, MUSTANG 4
Enid 001 310 2 — 7 9 1
Mustang 101 101 0 — 4 7 3
WP — Mayberry, 3 innings, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Hinther, 4 innings, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. Enid — Goeke, 3-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Shull, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, double; McCool, 1-for-4, RBI; Hartling, 1-for-4, run scored; Kennedy, 1-for-4, run scored; Mayberry, 1-for-3, RBI; Voitik, run scored; Carlson, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored. Mustang — Parker, 1-for-2; Jones, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Rose, run scored; Sambrano, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, triple; Cox, 2-for-4, RBI; Mantooth, 2-for-3, run scored
