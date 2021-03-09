EDMOND MEMORIAL 9, ENID 1
Edmond Memorial 103 100 4 — 9 9 0
Enid 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
WP — Kang, 7 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — McEachern, 2 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. Edmond Memorial — McClendon, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles; Kang, 1-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI, home run; Coil, 1-for-4, run scored, home run, RBI; Tracy, 1-for-4, run scored; Hicks, run scored; Weber, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Phillips, 1-for-4; Cherry, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double. Enid — Voitik, 1-for-3; Shull, 2-for-3, run scored; Kennedy, 1-for-3; McCool, RBI
