MUSKOGEE —Top-seeded Bryce Baker of Enid claimed his first tournament title of the season Friday when the Plainsman No. 1 player beat Connor Collins of Broken Arrow, 6-4, 7-6 in the finals of the Muskogee tennis tournament.
Baker, who had a bye in the first round, defeated Shaurya Aggarwal, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals in helping lead Enid to a second place team finish.
“He looked good today,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We knew he would have a tough match in the finals and it was, but he played really well and won.’’
Baker is now 6-4 for the season.
Karen Heitfeld was second at No. 2 singles falling to Tulsa Washington’s Krish Kumar, 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.
Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt were fourth at No. 1 doubles. Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips were third at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought everybody played well,’’ Rogers said. “We won some really big matches for future seeding purposes.’’
The girls will go to Muskogee Saturday.
The boys and girls will host the Enid Invitational Monday at both Oakwood Country Club (girls) and Crosslin Park (boys).
