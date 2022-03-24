The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is getting some pushback from Cleveland County residents about plans for turnpike expansion in the Norman area, the and residents are bringing up some good points.
The proposed highways are part of a 15-year, $5 billion statewide expansion through Moore and Norman announced Feb. 22. The state plans to expand through Norman via eminent domain.
Hundreds of demonstrators went to the Capitol on Wednesday to express their concerns about storm water runoff from the construction, watershed and wildlife issues an impact on a rose rock geological formation. It appears there has not yet been an extensive study of the ramifications for wildlife and natural resources.
But perhaps the most startling concern is the number of homes and property impacted by construction of this expansion. Dozens, if not hundreds, of homeowners and businesses are likely to be displaced, forcibly if necessary, to make way for new turnpikes. Some maps provided by opponents show 600 to 800 homes are in the pathway of the new turnpikes.
The Norman City Council is taking a stand against the state's turnpike expansion project. The council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night expressing their disapproval of the proposal.
We know that road expansions are typically very important to the growth of our state. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said this plan has been in the works for some time. Turnpike officials say the expansion will help ease highway congestion and improve travel times from the south into Oklahoma City. The plan is also supported by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Oklahoma is the second highest in the nation for the number of toll roads. Why does our state need so many? Is this expansion really necessary? Residents believe no, especially since Highway 9 was widened. This is a highly dense area, not farmland or pastureland that is in the path of the turnpike.
Though the opposition to this expansion seems fierce, residents face long odds. We hope that the turnpike authority and government officials listen to the issues, and we also hope lawmakers ask more questions of OTA about this proposal and its environmental and human impact.
