Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with rain and snow this morning. Cloudy this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.