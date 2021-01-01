Goodbye 2020.
We are pretty confident in venturing to guess that not many people will be sorry now that we’ve left 2020 behind.
The year of COVID-19 caused so many problems and heartaches for so many. The pandemic dominated the news and people’s thoughts from the moment the virus was first detected in Oklahoma.
Now, as we begin 2021, we have some hope — in the form of vaccines against COVID-19. So far, their distribution has been limited to health care workers and others on the frontlines, but sometime early this year we should see the general public gain access.
It would be nice to return to “normal,” whatever that may look like. We have a long road ahead to get to that point, but Americans have proven time and again they are resilient. We expect good days ahead.
What 2021 holds for us remains to be seen.
Nationally, there will be a big change on the political front as there will be a new occupant in the White House, with Joe Biden having defeated President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.
In our state, Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders are going to have deal with what’s become an all-too-familiar situation — less revenue, which means less money to appropriate to state agencies. How that will work out will be determined when the Legislature returns in February.
Locally, in spite of all the COVID-19 troubles, 2020 had its good points. Work was progressing on The District at year’s end. We saw Tractor Supply Co. and Harbor Freight open in the old Kmart building, and other smaller boutiques open in town.
City government will have a new look, with at least two new city commissioners to take office in May. They will have to hit the ground running, as they say, because the city has a lot of important projects and plans on the table.
We begin 2021 with an air of optimism. We look forward to the prospects — as well as challenges — that lay ahead.
