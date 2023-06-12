One of Enid’s most interesting events is occurring this week as Summer Chautauqua returns to the Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
This year’s week-long event, which starts today, is celebrating five historical aviation figures and bringing them to life.
Summer Chautauqua events are free and include workshops and evening performances. Attendees will travel back in time, and join Amelia Earhart, Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, Rose Cousins, Jacqueline Cochran and Chuck Yeager for daily workshops and five evening performances.
What is Chautauqua? It’s a theatrical and academic event that features scholars who intensely study their characters and their history. They reveal interesting – and sometimes obscure – facts about these characters during the workshops. Then, they “become” those characters in an evening performance. At the end of the performance, they take questions from the audience about their character.
“They’ve researched the person, they memorize a monologue in the person’s own voice and dress as much as they can like the person, and then ... impersonate them,” said Mary McDonald, president of Enid Chautauqua Council.
McDonald describes the Chautauqua experience as similar to watching a play as scholars and college professors turned historical aviators provide guests with a look into the past.
We encourage Enid and northwest Oklahoma residents not to miss this opportunity to enjoy these free events. It’s well worth your time.
