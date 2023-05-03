Gov. Kevin Stitt’s comments in regard to his recent veto of reauthorization of funding for Oklahoma’s public television station are nothing short of embarrassing, discriminatory and about as divisive as a leader of a state can possibly get.
While many thought the move was part of the governor’s hardball strategy to get his education bill across the finish line, we found out that it really is Stitt’s irrational conjecture that OETA is “indoctrinating” kids to an LGBTQ agenda.
“I don’t think Oklahomans want to use their tax dollars to indoctrinate kids,” Stitt told reporters about his decision to veto. “And some of the stuff that they’re showing, it just overly sexualizes our kids. There’s elevating LGBTQIA2S+ voices.”
If there are programs with LGBTQ content, they are a very miniscule part of OETA programming. Why has the governor chosen to wage war against education, parents, and public and cultural programming that has been a valuable asset for decades?
According to OETA, since the last renewal, OETA won two regional Emmy Awards, provided 500 hours of Oklahoma original content, expanded their weekly newscast to a full hour, and provided programs that reached half of the state's population. With the budget, the network would be allowed to boost its digital presence and create a stronger subscriber base to gain more self-funding.
Also, according to OETA, it’s the most watched PBS affiliate in the country. It also provides valuable news programming, children’s programming like Sesame Street, and OETA provides commercial networks with coverage of matters of the state as part of their public service.
The governor also used a secondary argument that in today’s world, there is no need to “prop up” a public television station.
“That, to me, is an outdated system,” Stitt said during a press conference Friday. “It may have had its place in 1957. Why are we paying taxpayer dollars to prop up OETA?”
It's true that some states no longer fund public television. Also, Oklahoma spends more on public television than some other states. If it's a matter of prioritizing state funding and seeing if it makes sense for Oklahoma's public television funding to be reduced, that's a rational discussion.
But that's not how the governor formulated his veto response. He chose zealous rhetoric to promote an ideological difference, not a necessarily a fiscal one. The governor has previously supported OETA funding, so this veto is definitely a blindside.
OETA, which broadcasts PBS throughout Oklahoma, is still plenty popular with parents and many others who enjoy its wide variety of programming. Public television still has its place and should not be erased from our culture.
Hopefully, three-fourths of the Legislature will override this veto, and if a discussion needs to take place regarding fiscal responsibility of supporting public television, then let's have that discussion next session.
