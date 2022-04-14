Kudos to the Enid YWCA for their program that trains volunteers to become sexual assault response advocates (SARAs).
SARAs are trained volunteers who can listen and provide emotional support, information and referrals to survivors of rape and sexual assault during a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) examination.
The YWCA held an open house this week to potential volunteers for the program.
SARAs can provide very important support to victims who are going through the most horrible time of their lives. A SANE examination is uncomfortable for victims of rape and sexual assault, and just having someone to be there and hold their hand and provide support means a lot.
The SARA can also build a rapport with the victim and gain their trust in order to encourage them to seek services provided for victims. The SARA can possibly be the most important person to a victim after such a traumatic experience.
The YWCA is seeking volunteers to become trained as a SARA. This is the type of opportunity for someone who truly wants to make an impact and has a supportive and empathetic demeanor. Someone who is a SARA could certainly find a great deal of satisfaction in being the immediate support system these victims need.
If you are at all interested, please reach out to the YWCA. They have a training session scheduled for April 30, followed by three online meetings in May via Zoom. Men and women 18 and older can sign up to become a SARA.
Reach out to the YWCA at (580) 234-7581 or by email at ywca@ywcaenid.com.
