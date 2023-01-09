This week, the Enid News & Eagle and the Enid community will be honoring some special people who have contributed greatly to the quality of life we enjoy in our community.
On Thursday, we will honor five Pillar of the Plains finalists with a reception at Stride Bank Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This year’s honorees are Ron Janzen, a former city commissioner and longtime parks board member; Kip Miles, local businessman and AMBUCS volunteer; Mike Ruby, retired OG&E executive and volunteer on many community boards; Rob Stallings, a current city commissioner, business owner and also member of several community boards and Dr. Brian Whitson, a local physician and longtime volunteer with Enid Community Free Clinic.
The Pillar of the Plains recognition was created to honor lifetime achievement and service. These are folks who have been wonderfully successful in their jobs and careers, but also have embraced public service and the public good throughout their lives. Each has combined the love and passion for their job with their love of finding a way to use their talents to serve the community.
Since 2003, the Enid News & Eagle has honored 79 finalists for Pillar of the Plains. The lessons we’ve gleaned from all these honorees is that public involvement and volunteer commitment are powerful in Enid and help make Enid the community it is. We all have talents that can serve to make a strong community.
We look forward to celebrating this year’s finalists and the Pillar winner on Thursday, and we thank our finalists for all their efforts to make Enid a better place to live, work and play.
