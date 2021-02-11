We want to congratulate the newly elected Enid city commissioners, an at the same time we want to express our disappointment at the voter turnout.

Keith Siragusa in Ward 3; Whitney Roberts in Ward 4; and Scott Orr in Ward 6 will join Enid City Commission by May.

We want to commend them for putting themselves out there to run for a non-paying job that sometimes seems like it can be a thankless endeavor. As well, we want to commend the other candidates who ran: Kent Rorick in Ward 3; incumbent Commissioner Jonathan Waddell and Loyd Kaufman in Ward 4; and Ryan Redd and Michael Shuck in Ward 6.

Our only complaint is we wish turnout had been higher. But, that’s a wish we have quite often, especially with city elections.

We realize the weather had an effect on turnout this year. Many people didn’t, or couldn’t, get out in the cold, icy conditions to vote.

However, city elections locally are notorious for having low voter participation. This year was not an anomaly.

In 2017, when Waddell was elected to the Ward 4 seat, he received 83 of 147 total votes. In Tuesday’s election, a total of 142 people voted, with Roberts receiving 97 of those votes.

In Ward 3 this year, only 195 people voted. When outgoing commissioner Ben Ezzell was elected in 2013, 230 people voted.

Turnout was better in the Ward 6 race, with 720 people casting ballots. That was nearly 100 more than the 626 people who voted in the 2017 Ward 6 race, but still was just about 15% of all of Ward 6’s registered voters.

We would love to see turnout for city elections be higher. It’s at this level that people actually have more say in their government.

City commissioners aren’t some person we don’t have any contact with, such as the president, our senators or representatives. No, city commissioners are our neighbors. They live here and work here. They are us.

It’s too late for this election, but we hope to see people turn out in higher numbers the next time.

People, though, can still get involved. They can attend city meetings either in person or online. They can have regular contact with their commissioners. They can keep up on the issues important to them and let their opinions be heard.

Take advantage of that privilege.