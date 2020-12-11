As with every part of our lives, the oil and gas industry has had a rough 2020.
According to Brook Simmons, president of Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, it’s been the worst year in recent memory. For an industry that is used to wide swings in its ups and downs, that’s saying a lot.
Currently, there are 13 active rigs in the state. The bad news is, that compares to 148 operating rigs in 2018. The good news is the number is up from eight or nine earlier this year.
During the two-year period from 2018 to today, the industry also has lost more than 20,000 jobs.
The losses also are reflected in the state’s revenue collections. Gross production tax collections are down more than 50% from last year. Natural gas prices are down more than 35% and oil prices 30% since November 2018.
Many state leaders for years have talked about the need for Oklahoma to diversify its economy. As with anything, though, it’s easier to talk about than to actually do, but it has been happening.
Russell Evans, professor of economics at Oklahoma City University, said the state’s overall economy is becoming more diverse, but the state’s economic success still is tied closely to the oil and gas industry.
The industry generates a lot of secondary activity like retail consumption and business in hotels and restaurants.
Evans also said Oklahoma’s current bust cycle happened in two waves. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, new drilling already had dropped 60%. Then the pandemic struck and jet fuel demand collapsed along with petro chemical production.
Much talk now centers on peak demand for oil. Previous thinking, Evans said, was that we would use more oil every year through 2020-35. Now, some are wondering if we haven’t already seen peak demand.
Evans does think that Oklahoma has hit rock bottom.
“We do think 2021 will be better, but we don’t think it will be better quickly,” Evans said. “We think it’s a slow and methodical improvement.”
Simmons also is hopeful, but said the state’s oil and gas industry probably will never be the same.
“We remain optimistic, but we also recognize that as the energy industry in Oklahoma emerges, it is unlikely to look like what it has in the recent past, but we know there are grizzled veterans and new young people working in the industry that are coming up with tomorrow’s solutions.”
What tomorrow will look like, though, remains to be seen.
