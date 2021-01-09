There’s no other way to look at it but to call it a success.

“It” is Enid’s new skate park. Even though the official opening was Friday, the venue already has been in use since its completion Dec. 23.

There had been talk about building a new skate park in Enid for several years, but things really started to come together last year, and once work started, it didn’t take long for the finished project to emerge.

The 16,000-square-foot park, at Randolph and 5th, replaces the original skate park at 400 W. State, which is behind Enid Police Department and has become outdated.

The park was a good example of different groups and people working together to make something good for Enid happen.

EPD offered $100,000 toward the new skate park because it wanted to build a training center behind the station.

The city of Enid budgeted $300,000 for construction, including EPD’s share.

Parks and Recreation Supervisor Corey Buller got in contact with a group of local skaters, while city planning administrator Chris Bauer reached out to Spohn Ranch, a Los Angeles design firm that ended up incorporating design element input from Enid’s skaters after a handful of virtual meetings.

In May, Bauer presented the city Park Board with Spohn’s three design options, with the board agreeing on the third, and Enid City Commission approved the 100% design in July, with construction beginning shortly after. Spohn Ranch already had a competitive bid submitted through cooperative purchasing agency Sourcewell, which likely saved the city around 90 days of independently designing, bidding and engineering.

The park sits on city-owned property and is conveniently located near other popular locations such as Government Springs Park and Don Haskins Park.

Even though the skate park is open and being enjoyed, there is more work to come in the area.

The city will add a water fountain in the near future, and the parking and sidewalks will be upgraded after Randolph has been milled and overlayed. Two sets of bleachers also were added this week.

We like how this all came together, and we like that city officials sought input from local skaters — the ones who are going to be using the park the most.