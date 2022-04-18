Enid city commissioners have an opportunity to set back the board of directors of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County on a more pragmatic course today when they consider 20 applicants for library board positions during the Enid City Commission meeting.
Last week, the Enid library board enacted new policies that ban book displays and library programs that focus on sexual content, including sexuality and gender identify. Since that time, the library staff, in working to interpret how to carry out those new policies, decided to pull two programs based on those new policies. A sexual assault awareness campaign partnership with YWCA Enid was canceled, as was a book club based on romance novels with sexual content.
After last week’s decision, the commission has received a flurry of new applicants for the library board.
We are glad to see so much interest in the library board. Our public library is a valuable asset in our community, and it needs to be a vibrant place for children and adults to engage in community programs as well as a place to find reliable and relevant information on all topics.
We are also pleased in the overall quality of those who have applied for the library board. The list includes some high-profile names as well as names of people who are vested in education, including library science, and want to see the library be a place where all people feel welcome.
In today’s highly charged political environment, we need folks on the library board who are willing to work together constructively to build consensus on library policies. It is too easy to be divisive when it comes to controversial topics. So, we need level heads and people willing to work on a consensus that can be of most benefit to all library patrons.
We know there are going to be some topics library board members will have a hard time agreeing on. However, what should not be compromised is each board member’s passion and dedication to being an advocate for the library and its mission, which is to “Provide access to materials and services in a variety of formats to meet the informational and recreational needs of the community. The Library values the dignity of individual beliefs and promotes the literacy and the empowerment of individuals through lifelong learning.”
Enid City Attorney Carol Lahman pointed out last week that several library bylaws and policies need to be reviewed and updated going forward. Enid’s library has had some issues in the past and continues to operate without a full-time director being appointed.
The board has important work to do other than decisions on book displays and programs. We encourage the commission to select individuals who are up to this task and are truly interested in following the basic library tenets of intellectual freedom, freedom to read, confidentiality of patron records, Library Bill of Rights and the public’s right to information.
