A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to not weigh in on whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18 brings up some interesting questions to think about in today’s political world.
The National Coalition for Men v. Selective Service system has been an ongoing court case that was first decided in the US. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. That court declared that requiring men, but not women, to register was unconstitutional, and the case moved its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court declined to review the tricky question, saying that the ball is in Congress’ court on whether to end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Service Act. It also brings up the question of whether the Military Selective Service Act is still needed.
It’s not the first time for the Supreme Court to consider this issue. In a 1981 challenge to the selective service act, the Court ruled that requiring only men to register for the draft was, indeed, constitution because at that time, women were prohibited from serving in combat area.
A lot has changed since 1981. Women are now serving in all areas of the military, including ground combat roles, and are moving their way up in the ranks of the military. In today's gender equality environment, it is time that women are included in the registration requirement.
The ACLU has weighed in on the question, saying that requiring only men to register is the last bastion of sex discrimination written into federal law. The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service also recommends women be included in the draft.
There hasn’t been an actual military draft since the Vietnam War. The military is now an all-volunteer service, and thousands of women are serving in all areas of the military. To absolve women from the mandatory registration requirement puts men at a disadvantage. Men who don’t register can be charged with a felony and fined up to $250,000. They are also not eligible for federal student aid or a job with a federal agency.
National polls find the country about evenly divided on whether women should be required to register and fall under the same penalties under the law. A poll currently on enidnews.com finds about 54% are against the change and 47% are for it.
If Congress decides the Military Selective Service Act is still relevant, then both men and women should be included in the registration requirement.
