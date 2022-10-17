Free Speech Week is an annual event to raise public awareness of the importance of freedom of speech and of the press in our democracy- and to celebrate that freedom. As freedom of speech and of the press are rights all Americans share, this non-partisan, non-ideological event is intended to be a unifying celebration.
The Enid News & Eagle invites our readers to celebrate free speech by writing a letter to the editor about an issue that is important to them. It can be about freedom of speech of anything at all.
We have a few guidelines. The letter cannot be more than 300 words. It must be signed and include a daytime telephone number where we can contact you to confirm you wrote the letter. And, the letter must not be defamatory to any individual.
There is much our readers can comment on. We ask that you write responsibly and accurately.
Letters accepted on this topic will be published over the next two weeks.
